SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $76.93 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $724.64 million and $76.93 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,858.57 or 0.99865321 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00093482 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,728,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,728,722.7389965 with 1,284,776,139.4192576 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.72557666 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $55,158,911.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

