Sirios Capital Management L P Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 1.8% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

