Sirios Capital Management L P Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 38,145 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.