Sirios Capital Management L P Purchases 31,407 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 3.7% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.12% of The Carlyle Group worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. 3,084,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.78. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. TD Cowen lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

