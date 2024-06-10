Sirios Capital Management L P Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,011 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.2% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 78,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 208,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,965,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,764. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

