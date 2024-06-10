Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $45.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

