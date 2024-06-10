SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $46.29

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.29, but opened at $45.05. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 291,924 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

