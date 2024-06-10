Sollinda Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.20. 26,036,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,606,860. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.44 and a 200-day moving average of $198.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

