Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,646 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after buying an additional 325,482 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. 174,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,923. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

