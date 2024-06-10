Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,677 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. 8,582,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,094,247. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

