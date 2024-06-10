Sollinda Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 182,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,576. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

