Sollinda Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $25.46. 877,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,206. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

