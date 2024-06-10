Sollinda Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 133,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.92. The stock had a trading volume of 396,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,864. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

