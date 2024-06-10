Sollinda Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MELI stock traded down $20.93 on Friday, reaching $1,600.16. 292,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,573.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,606.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

