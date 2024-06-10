Sollinda Capital Management LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 76,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $14,172,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

KYN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. 172,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

