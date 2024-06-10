Sollinda Capital Management LLC Takes $438,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,767,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,504,000 after acquiring an additional 438,532 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,984,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,482,000 after acquiring an additional 184,699 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 77,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 633,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $39.78. 25,928,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,708,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

