Sollinda Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

GOOG traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,716,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,425,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

