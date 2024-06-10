S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 2.3% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after buying an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.74. The stock had a trading volume of 810,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.23 and its 200 day moving average is $429.62. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

