Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £130.60 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Heath bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,265 ($41.83) per share, with a total value of £130.60 ($167.33).

Shares of SXS traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,282 ($42.05). 112,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,476. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,368.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,917 ($37.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,861 ($49.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,256.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,438.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXS. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($48.43) to GBX 3,520 ($45.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($54.45) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($108.90) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($56.82) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,078.33 ($77.88).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

