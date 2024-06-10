Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CXM. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sprinklr by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sprinklr by 30.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

