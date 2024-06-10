Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $681,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,697.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,003. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

