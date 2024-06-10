Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.07.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,534.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $89,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,761.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,003. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

