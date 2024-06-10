StakeWise Staked ETH 24 Hour Volume Hits $404,718.53 (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $3,739.21 or 0.05373728 BTC on popular exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $128.86 million and approximately $404,718.53 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 34,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,461 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 34,461.60624512. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,755.09275014 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,409,527.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

