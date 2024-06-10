Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of STWD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,223. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

