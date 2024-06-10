State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 409,464 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,464 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $45,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in UBS Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 385,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,962. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

