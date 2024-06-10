State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 63,056 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,056 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $33,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.36. The stock had a trading volume of 126,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,441. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

