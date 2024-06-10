State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $39.14 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,227 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $39,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.68. The stock had a trading volume of 608,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,403. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

