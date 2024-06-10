State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $52,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,358 shares of company stock worth $8,239,590. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $416.28. 273,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $420.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

