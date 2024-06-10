State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $31,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 40,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SHW traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.72. 701,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.94. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

