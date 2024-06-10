State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 65,703 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,703 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $36,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.59. The company had a trading volume of 339,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,388. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

