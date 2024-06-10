Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,971 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 539% compared to the typical daily volume of 778 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after buying an additional 3,272,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXC Technology by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after buying an additional 1,386,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,176 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in DXC Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,899,000 after acquiring an additional 267,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

