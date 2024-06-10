StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 11.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Featured Stories

