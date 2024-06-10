StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TISI opened at $8.15 on Friday. Team has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $36.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Team
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.