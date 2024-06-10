StockNews.com Downgrades Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to Sell

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WASH opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $33.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 12.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68,930 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 294,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,842 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 291,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

