StockNews.com Lowers Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 210,327 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

