StockNews.com Upgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to “Strong-Buy”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

NYSE HCA opened at $337.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.40 and a 200-day moving average of $310.70. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 148,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

