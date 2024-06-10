Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,198,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 772,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,530. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.