Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA traded up $3.56 on Monday, hitting $1,692.36. 30,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,680.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,553.37. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,181.71 and a 12-month high of $1,810.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.84.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.