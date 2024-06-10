Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Candelo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $9,031,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,464 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,207. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.13.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.03. 692,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,230. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

