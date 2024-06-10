Strategic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,257 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after buying an additional 749,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $2.77 on Monday, hitting $304.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,251. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.53 and a 200 day moving average of $303.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,897 shares of company stock worth $73,850,007. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

