Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.0% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,522,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 36,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.77. 1,313,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.28. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

