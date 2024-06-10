Stratis (STRAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44,416.08

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $44,416.08 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.65 or 0.05275875 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00046871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

