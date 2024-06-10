Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.25.

GPCR stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.92.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after buying an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,647,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 867,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,743,000 after purchasing an additional 657,310 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

