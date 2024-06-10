Sui (SUI) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Sui (SUI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Sui token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $305.41 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,426,143,881 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,426,143,880.7088885 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.09050149 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $372,528,002.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.