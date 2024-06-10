Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SRDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter worth $223,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

