Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) & Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Financial Analysis

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A N/A -8,535.63% Talkspace -7.33% -10.00% -8.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $690,000.00 3.26 -$13.33 million N/A N/A Talkspace $150.04 million 2.97 -$19.18 million ($0.08) -32.88

Volatility & Risk

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace.

Mitesco has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mitesco and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Talkspace has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Mitesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

