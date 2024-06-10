Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $120.08 and last traded at $119.73, with a volume of 266337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.01.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 166.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 215.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

