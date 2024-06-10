Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Telefónica Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE:TEF opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Telefónica
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
