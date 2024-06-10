Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $155.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and a 200-day moving average of $177.27. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1-year low of $106.21 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

