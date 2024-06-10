TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $3.09

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $2.91. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 2,671,855 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WULF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WULF

TeraWulf Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TeraWulf by 3.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TeraWulf by 356.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.